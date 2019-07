In Com Staff July 23 2019, 7.50 pm July 23 2019, 7.50 pm

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 is a 2019 Indian Tamil action sports drama film, directed by Selva Sekaran.

The film is written by Suseenthiran and features Vikranth and Arthana Binu in the lead roles.

In the past, we have seen Vikranth and Soori working together in movies like Nenjil Thunivirundhal and Pandiya Naadu.

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 hit the big screens on 12th July 2019.

Vikranth, who has been lauded for his performance in Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2, will also be a part of the upcoming drama movie, Bakrid.