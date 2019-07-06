In Com Staff July 06 2019, 2.45 pm July 06 2019, 2.45 pm

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu came as a fresh whiff of air in the year 2009 and it was also the debut film for director Suseenthiran. It revolved around the sport of Kabaddi and a rural romance that touched everyone’s heart. The film recorded success and featured Vishnu Vishal, Saranya Mohan, Parotta Soori, Kishore and Appu Kutty among others. The parotta comedy by Soori was one of the highlights in the film, which earned the actor the moniker 'Parotta' Soori. The film had lilting melodies scored by Selvaganesh, son of Ghatam maestro Vikku Vinayaka Ram. Like all those films which had earned good response and wanted to have a sequel, Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu is also coming with its sequel, trailer of which was recently revealed.

There are quite a few changes in the sequel when compared to the first part. Selvasekaran has directed the sequel, which features Vikranth and Ardhana Binu of Semmaa fame. The first part had the hero Vishnu Vishal dying, and hence the team has gone in for Vikranth as the lead now and so naturally his romantic interest also should be different. The trailer does not appear to offer anything different in terms of storyline. It looks like it will be the same old underdog team going on to accomplish for themselves. If the team has brought in some kind of new elements, the film might do an encore in terms of its box office success.