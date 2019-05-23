Veteran actor Siddique responds to sexual misconduct allegations by Revathy

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 11.45 pm May 23 2019, 11.45 pm

The #MeToo movement sent shock waves through countries when it hit last year. The movement that started exposed many faces of sexual predators in several industries and justice was brought to some who had the courage to speak up. While it started surrounding one person in Hollywood, India too saw many women coming up with allegations of being harassed at work. Recently, we had unannounced that actress Revathy Sampath alleged that Siddique had harassed her during a film screening, in 2016. She shared a video on Facebook and revealed that Siddique made verbal sexual offerings to her when she was just 21 years old, about his daughter's age. The actress also said that the incident had left her depressed and morally down.

Now, it seems like Siddique has replied to these allegations. The veteran actor posted a video on Facebook which is presumably a deleted scene video from the movie Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. In the posted video, one can see how the actor proposes and runs away after hearing the girl say “me too”. Also, a report in a leading media quotes him saying that the allegations made are false. He said that he had invited Revathy and her father to this screening. After that, they had lunch together and parted ways. He also told the media that the actress used to call him over the phone after that meeting. Revathy has not replied to this yet.

The video earlier shared by Revathy was of a press conference which Siddique and KPAC Lalitha held jointly, addressing issues about AMMA. She also pointed to the fact that he himself has a daughter and what if the same had happened with her? While some people are taking her side, many are accusing her of doing this as a publicity stunt. Fans of Siddique are even asking the actress not to disgrace such a veteran actor.