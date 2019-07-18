In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.13 pm July 18 2019, 9.13 pm

Kollywood is abuzz with various news articles coming out about the much-talked-about movie Bigil. This movie, the 63rd of Thalapathy Vijay's career, is directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment. After a prolonged absence of official updates, many unofficial speculations were doing the rounds. However, for the occasion of Vijay's birthday, the makers unveiled the movie's title and the first & second look posters. Thalapathy fans literally broke the internet with elation when this happened. However, recently the movie has been in the headlines for the not so right reasons. A single track from Bigil got leaked and went viral, online. This has met with mixed responses from all quarters.

The 'Singa Penney' song, composed and sung by AR Rahman, is an inspirational song on women empowerment. The makers are flabbergasted and are reportedly still unaware as to how the leak happened. Some people are also of the opinion that the makers themselves made an incognito leak, to gain publicity. All this, on one hand, some people have been criticising the song itself. Veteran actress Kasthuri, who is known to speak her mind on all burning contemporary issues, has voiced her opinion on this song leak also. Taking to her Twitter handle, Kasthuri has posted a tweet which could be interpreted as taking a dig at the song.

Check out the tweet here:

லீக் ஆனா என்ன? ஏற்கனவே கேட்ட பாட்டுக்கள்தானே . புதுசா பிகில் சவுண்ட் மட்டும் சேர்த்துருக்கு. நல்லாத்தான் இருக்கு. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 16, 2019