These days, almost every director, producer and/or actor is making their way towards the digital world. As OTT platforms are becoming more and more hyped, filmmakers and actors are getting drawn towards that medium. Starting from Bollywood people to regional artists, everyone wants to venture into the digital space and see whether it fares them well. In fact, many veteran filmmakers and actors are even showing interest in this digital future. Yesteryear actress Meena is also set to make her big digital debut with her new project, titled Karoline Kamakshi! This web series will be directed by Vivek, who is currently busy with his debut feature film.

It was officially announced on Twitter that Meena is making her comeback via this web series and it will be bankrolled by Trend Loud. This web series will be their 10th production venture. A report in a leading media suggests that this was supposed to be produced by Lyca Productions but Trend Loud finally took the deal. The report also mentions that a foreign actress will be playing a pivotal role in this film. Nothing much apart from this is known about it. Since the title is Karoline Kamakshi, it may be possible that Meena and the foreign actress will be the leading characters of this web series. The web series will be premiering on Zee5. The project has been launched with an official pooja and the pictures have created quite a buzz on social media. We now await more details.

