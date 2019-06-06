In Com Staff June 06 2019, 11.52 pm June 06 2019, 11.52 pm

We have already told you that Harish Kalyan is going to star in a film by director Krishna Marimuthu and this project would be an official remake of the Bollywood hit film Vicky Donor. The film will be produced by Screen Scene Productions and it has been titled, Dharala Prabhu. Now our sources have informed us that comedian Vivekh will be acting in this film too! It is known that Vivekh is playing a pivotal role in Thalapthy 63 and has shot some scenes already for Dharala Prabhu.

Our source revealed, “Vivekh has joined the sets of Dharala Prabhu and he will be seen in the role of a doctor in this project. A few of his scenes were shot in TR Gardens, Chennai.” Well, for people who have seen Vicky Donor already know that the doctor plays an important role in the film and it majorly revolves around the main actor and the doctor. So, it seems that Vivekh sure has landed a big role! The role of the doctor in the original film was played by Annu Kapoor. It sure will be interesting to see whether Vivekh can keep up with the amazing performance delivered by veteran actor Annu. The character in the film is a mix of comedy and emotions, so the makers must have thought a lot before casting Vivekh.