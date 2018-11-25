Veteran Kannada actor Ambareesh breathes his last

One of the most prominent faces in the Kannada film industry, actor Ambareesh passed away last night at the age of 66. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors stated a heart attack as the cause of death. The actor is survived by his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek Gowda.

It is learned that Ambareesh was not keeping good shape for the past few years, with many lung and kidney issues constantly affecting him.

Superstar Rajinikanth, on hearing the news, immediately put out a tweet calling the actor his best friend. The duo shared a close and healthy relationship over the years.

A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018

In a career that spanned close to fifty years with over 200 films to his credit, the much-loved actor is a household name in Karnataka. After starting off as a villain, he worked his way up through powerful characters and excellent performances. His last film was Ambi Ning Vayassaytho this year, in which his character was interestingly named Ambareesh.

In addition to his career in films, Ambareesh was also successful in politics, representing the Mandya Lok Sabha in the Parliament. He was the information minister in Manmohan Singh’s government between 2006 and 2007 and also came in as the Karnataka housing minister in the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah.