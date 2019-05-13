Veteran producer B Venkatarama Reddy passes away at 75

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 11.53 am May 13 2019, 11.53 am

In an unfortunate incident, younger son of legendary producer B Nagi Reddy, Venkatarama Reddy, passed away on Saturday at 1 pm in Chennai. He was best known for his work in Vijaya Productions. He was 75 years old. His body will be kept for celebrities and the public to pay tribute at his residency Nesapakkam in Chennai from 7.30 am to 9 am on Monday after which he will be cremated. The producer has bankrolled several films and is responsible for rejuvenating his father’s production house.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their grief over this unfortunate passing away. Many celebrities have also taken to Twitter to share pictures with him and wished his family all the power to cope with this situation. The deceased was currently involved in the production of Sangathamizhan starring Vijay Sethupathi in dual roles and directed by Vijay Chander. Vijaya Productions has also produced Thamirabharani starring Vishal, Padikathadavan and Vengai starring Dhanush, Ajith's Veeram and Vijay's Bairavaa. The producer passed away after a brief illness.

Venkatarama Reddy is survived by his wife B Bharathi Reddy, son Rajesh Reddy & daughters Aaradhana Reddy & Archana Reddy. We hope his family finds all the strength and support during this tough time. May his soul rest in peace.