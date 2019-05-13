  3. Regional
Veteran producer B Venkatarama Reddy passes away at 75

Regional

Veteran producer B Venkatarama Reddy passes away at 75

Venkatarama Reddy passed away today at 1 pm in Chennai.

back
Aaradhana ReddyAjith's VeeramArchana ReddyB. Bharathi ReddyB. Nagi ReddyDhanushNesapakkamPadikathadavanSangathamizhanTrending In SouthVengaiVenkatarama ReddyVijay's BairavaaVishal
nextCheating case filed against actor Vemal; Kalavani 2’s release is likely to get postponed

within