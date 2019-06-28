In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.20 pm June 28 2019, 5.20 pm

2019 saw many veteran actors make a comeback to the cinema in the movies of upcoming superstars. One such case is that of lady superstar Vijayashanti, who is making her comeback with Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. Earlier, we reported that she is busy prepping for her role and is even getting physically fit for her character in this film! Now, latest updates suggest that the actress is going the Chiranjeevi route! She is determined to continue with acting and may not be active in politics anymore. Reports suggest that many filmmakers are already writing roles for her and she may be getting lots more offers soon!

According to reports, makers were waiting with bated breath for Vijayashanti to make her comeback, so that they can write roles that suit her. It seems that if Sarileru Neekevvaru works for the actress, she may consider signing more films. Fans would really be excited to see Vijayashanti in different roles, as she has always been an extremely versatile actress. Over the years, we have seen her do both glamorous and de-glam roles at the same time. So, it will be interesting to see whether she gets some good roles or not. For those who do not know, she was one of the leading actresses in the 1980s and 90s. She left her acting career to join politics and now, almost after a decade, she is making her big comeback.