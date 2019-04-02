Veteran Tamil director-actor J Mahendran passes away, AR Murugadoss, Sreedharan Pillai mourn his death

Rushabh Dhruv April 02 2019, 1.13 pm April 02 2019, 1.13 pm

A huge name down South, director J Mahendran breathed his last on Tuesday at his residence in Chennai. He was 79. It was in the last week when J Mahendra was hospitalised following kidney-related ailments, and reportedly, became sick after a dialysis session. His son and filmmaker John Mahendran shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Director Mahendran passed away this morning.” Reportedly, his introduction to films happened due to a meeting with MG Ramachandran. It was during his college days that he got a chance to speak at an event where MGR was the chief guest. Mahendran’s moving speech on 'commercial aspect of cinema' impressed MGR. Later, they met again after many months and MGR asked him to write a play. After a while, the duo collaborated for a film.

His fans and many prominent faces from the South industry took to social media to mourn his death. Names like A.R.Murugadoss, Ramesh Bala, Sreedharan Pillai and more are deeply saddened and disturbed by J Mahendran's demise.

It is deeply saddening to hear the demise of one of the pioneer filmmaker #Mahendran sir. You and your films live forever in our hearts sir. Rest in peace. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) April 2, 2019

Legendary Director & a path breaking filmmaker #Mahendran sir critically ill. Let's pray for his speedy recovery. I am hoping & praying he will recover from the treatment now 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5zPeq3l3oh — BOFTA Dhananjayan (@Dhananjayang) March 27, 2019

Prayers and Salute to one of the greatest film makers of our times , #Mahendran sir 🙏🙏 — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) April 2, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of legendary director #Mahendran sir!A big loss to the Tamil film https://t.co/3EovXeHsAa sir🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/F0pNQxdxFa — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) April 2, 2019

Born in 1939, Mahendran started his film career penning stories for Tamil films which includes Jai Shankar’s Naam Moovar (1966), Jayalalithaa’s Panakkara Pillai (1968) and Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Thangapathakkam (1974) and many more. Lately, he was seen in many films as an actor. Starting with Kamaraj in 2004, he continued acting till Petta and Boomerang in 2019.