Veteran Tamil director-actor J Mahendran passes away, AR Murugadoss, Sreedharan Pillai mourn his death

A huge name down South, director J Mahendran breathed his last on Tuesday at his residence in Chennai. He was 79. It was in the last week when J Mahendra was hospitalised following kidney-related ailments, and reportedly, became sick after a dialysis session. His son and filmmaker John Mahendran shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Director Mahendran passed away this morning.” Reportedly, his introduction to films happened due to a meeting with MG Ramachandran. It was during his college days that he got a chance to speak at an event where MGR was the chief guest. Mahendran’s moving speech on 'commercial aspect of cinema' impressed MGR. Later, they met again after many months and MGR asked him to write a play. After a while, the duo collaborated for a film.
His fans and many prominent faces from the South industry took to social media to mourn his death. Names like A.R.Murugadoss, Ramesh Bala, Sreedharan Pillai and more are deeply saddened and disturbed by J Mahendran's demise.
Born in 1939, Mahendran started his film career penning stories for Tamil films which includes Jai Shankar’s Naam Moovar (1966), Jayalalithaa’s Panakkara Pillai (1968) and Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Thangapathakkam (1974) and many more. Lately, he was seen in many films as an actor. Starting with Kamaraj in 2004, he continued acting till Petta and Boomerang in 2019.