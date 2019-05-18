Veteran Telugu comedy actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao is no more!

In Com Staff May 18 2019, 2.37 pm May 18 2019, 2.37 pm

Veteran comedy actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao passed away last night, on the 17th May at Hyderabad leaving a huge battalion of fans and industry people in sorrow and shock. He was seventy-three years old and is survived by a daughter who lives in the United States of America. He had not been keeping good health for a while and was suffering from a lung disorder. He was admitted in the hospital on the 15th May morning and his end came towards last evening.

Rallapalli Narasimha Rao began his acting career in the year 1973 with his first film Stree which was directed by K P Aatma featuring Krishnam Raju, Sarath Babu and others. Post this film, Rallapalli has acted in more than eight hundred films, a phenomenal feat indeed! He has remained a regular in many of the films made there after proving his acting skills. Some of his notable films include Oorummadi Bratukulu, Toorpu Velle Railu, Srivariki Premalekha, Khaidi, Mantrigari Viyyankudu, Alaya Sikharam, Subhalekha, Alaya Sikharam, Abhilasha, Sitara, Alapana and others.

His last film was the Nani starrer Bale Bale Magodivoy. In Tamil, he was seen in Mani Ratnam’s Bombay as a transgender and also in Rajiv Menon’s Minsara Kanavu. Rallapalli has won many awards for his performance. Condolence messages have been pouring in from all sections of the audience and also celebrities. Writer Ranjith Kumar while grieving on Rallapalli’s demise also stated that he was the first actor he kept in mind while penning his short film. May his soul rest in peace.