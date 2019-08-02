Ranjini Maitra August 02 2019, 8.54 pm August 02 2019, 8.54 pm

On Friday, veteran Tollywood actor Devadas Kanakala breathed his last. He had been undergoing treatments at KIMS, a private hospital in Andhra Pradesh for a while now. However, the exact reason for his death is not known yet.

In his career spanning over decades, Devadas also established himself as a prolific acting coach as well as a filmmaker. O Seeta Katha, Mee Aayana Jagratha, Bhale Dampathlu, Amrutham serial, and Anaganaga O Kurradu are some of his notable films as an actor.

View this post on Instagram Rip #DevadasKanakala A post shared by NTR 9999 (@nandamuritarakramarao9999) on Aug 2, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

Committed to mentor new talents, Devadas also set up an acting school in Hyderabad. Devadas' wife and late actor Lakshmi Kanakala, who also trained at the Madras Film Institute, served as the acting school's principle prior to her demise. The couple has trained celebrated actors such as Chiranjeevi, Allari Naresh, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Suhasini. Superstar Rajinikanth was also guided by Devadas to a great extent.

He is survived by son Rajeev Kanakala and daughter Sri Laxmi, both of whom happen to be well-known actors. Devadas was also the father-in-law of Telugu TV host Suma Kanakala.