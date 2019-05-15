Vice President of India applauds Mahesh Babu and team for Maharshi!

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 5.21 pm May 15 2019, 5.21 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 25th film, Maharshi, released on May 9 and since then it has been having a dream run at the box office. The film stormed past the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross mark at the end of its opening weekend itself and it is not surprising to see that it is still going strong! The film is doing remarkably well in almost all the states but mostly in Telugu states. Thus, no doubt Mahesh and the team of Maharshi are riding high on success garnering all the appreciation that they are getting from the film. While celebrities and fans are tweeting about the film, it seems like the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, has also taken a liking to the film!

కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో కలిసి ఈరోజు ‘మహర్షి’ చిత్రాన్ని చూడడం జరిగింది. గ్రామీణ ఇతివృత్తంతో, వ్యవసాయ పరిరక్షణను, అన్నదాతలకు అండగా నిలబడాల్సిన ఆవశ్యకతను తెలియజేసిన ప్రబోధాత్మక చిత్రం. ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ చూడదగిన మంచి సినిమా @directorvamshi @urstrulyMahesh #Maharshi pic.twitter.com/PLG1lFCllY — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) May 14, 2019

Sir.. This is such an honour for me personally & our whole team... it can't get better than this. Thank you Sir, your words have inspired us to keep doing more films like "Maharshi".. on behalf of Team Maharshi... humbled, Sir. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ML50Cf6QgJ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 14, 2019

The VP took to his Twitter handle and posted about the film appreciating the makers for such a film with a ‘rural theme that highlights the need for farm conservation and support for the elderly.’ He went on to add that the film is remarkable and everyone needs to watch it because it shows the ‘greatness of rural population and the importance of agriculture.’ This indeed is a huge appreciation for Mahesh and the makers of the film. Responding to it Mahesh wrote that it is an honour to get such appreciation from the Vice President himself and that it motivates him to do more and more such films.

Pooja Hegde, who impressed fans with her performance in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, plays the female lead in Maharshi. The film has been jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies.