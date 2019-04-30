  3. Regional
Victory Venkatesh considered by Bigg Boss makers as host for the third season?

Regional

Victory Venkatesh considered by Bigg Boss makers as host for the third season?

According to sources the makers of Bigg Boss want a top name to play the host and have also approached Venkatesh Daggubati.

back
Bigg Bossjr ntrMohanlalNaga ChaitanyaNagarjunaNaninayantharaSalman KhanUlaganayagan Kamal HaasanVenkatesh Daggubati
nextMaharshi director Vamsi Paidipally says all audiences can relate to the movie!

within