Victory Venkatesh considered by Bigg Boss makers as host for the third season?

The Bigg Boss reality show is one of the most popular across different states in India. Based on the foreign TV show Big Brother, the first version of Bigg Boss in India, began in Hindi with Arshad Warsi hosting the show. It became an instant hit and has crossed many successful seasons and has also helped many people get into the spotlight. Following the Hindi version's success, the South Indian TV channels too began having their own regional versions of the show. The Bigg Boss Tamil version had Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan as the host for its two seasons and the Malayalam version was hosted by superstar Mohanlal, in its only season till date. However, the Telugu version of Bigg Boss has already crossed two seasons and has had two different hosts already!

The very first season of the Bigg Boss Telugu show was hosted by Jr. NTR and began on 16th July 2017. The show was a resounding success and the second season was highly anticipated. However, when Jr. NTR couldn't return as the host due to his movie commitments, Natural Star Nani took up these duties. Though he initially received a mixed response, Nani was overwhelmingly accepted before the show came to an end. However, the makers of the show are at a loss to find who their third season's host would be. Both Nani and Jr. NTR have backed out due to their prior movie commitments. Names like Nagarjuna and Nayanthara being considered to play the host were doing the round, earlier. Now, we have speculations that Venkatesh Daggubati is in talks to play the host of the third season.

The talks of Venkatesh being in talks kicked off big-time after many top names in Tollywood and industry analysts began stating it. A top industry insider who wishes to remain anonymous, says, "The makers of Bigg Boss are very clear that they want a top name to play the host and after a lot of consideration, have now approached Venkatesh Daggubati for the same. However, nothing has been finalised and we will know specific details, only after an official confirmation is released!" Venkatesh is currently busy working on Venky Mama, with Naga Chaitanya as his co-star! Stay tuned for further updates.