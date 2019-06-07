Lmk June 07 2019, 11.38 am June 07 2019, 11.38 am

Veteran actor ‘Victory’ Venkatesh Daggubati tasted massive box office success earlier this year with F2: Fun and Frustration, the big Sankranthi winner in Tollywood. The film was a huge outperformer grossing more than 140 crores worldwide. It’s also one of the most profitable Telugu films ever. Venkatesh’s next would be Venky Mama, a film which also stars Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Payal Rajput. The shooting of the film has been briskly progressing over the past few months. Venkatesh’s elder brother and popular producer Suresh Babu (actor Rana Daggubati’s father) recently interacted with the Telugu media and officially confirmed that his star brother will be teaming up with young directors Tarun Bhaskar and Trinadha Rao Nakkina in his upcoming projects. The order of commencement of these films would be known in the coming days.

Tarun Bhaskar shot to fame with the heartwarming youthful drama Pellichoopulu, while Trinadha Rao Nakkina delivered the superhit Nani, Keerthy Suresh starrer Nenu Local. It’s nice to see Venkatesh team up with these filmmakers who ought to present him in a different light.

Suresh Babu is also one of the producers of Samantha’s upcoming comedy entertainer Oh! Baby, the promotions of which have kicked off with Samantha at the forefront. He is happy with the way the film has turned out. Oh! Baby will hit the screens on July 5th and is directed by B.V.Nandini Reddy. The movie is the official remake of the 2014 Korean film Miss Granny and has veteran actress Lakshmi in the role of the grandmother. Miss Granny was a fantasy comedy which went on to become a smash hit. Oh! Baby is also expected to repeat the success due to the unique concept, and also due to Samantha’s current status as the numero uno heroine in Telugu cinema.