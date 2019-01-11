Vidya Balan has a memorable debut in Telugu

As reported already, Vidya Balan will soon be making her debut in Tamil cinema with the remake of Pink, starring Thala Ajith in the lead role. The National Award winning actress is either expected to play Ajith’s wife or a judge in this courtroom drama, the shoot of which has already commenced in Chennai. This film, directed by H Vinoth, is slated to release on May 1st, coinciding with Ajith’s birthday. Vidya meanwhile recently tested the waters in South Indian cinema with her first release in Telugu, the Balakrishna starrer NTR : Kathanayakudu in which she plays NTR’s wife, Basavatarakam. Vidya is winning rave reviews for her work in the film and has proven her credentials as an ace performer yet again.

Her natural enactment of emotional scenes and her chemistry with Balakrishna have won overall viewers. What she does in the second chapter of the biopic, set for release on February 7th, is now a hot topic of discussion among Telugu cinema buffs. Balakrishna had said in an interview pre-release that Vidya accepted this biopic after the first narration itself and that she had done complete justice to her part. Now fans also opine the same after seeing the film. Vidya is elated with the success of NTR Kathanayakudu and is happy to have worked with a professional team.