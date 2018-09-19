image
Wednesday, September 19th 2018
English
Vignesh Shivan on marrying Nayanthara: Mums the word says filmmaker

Regional

Vignesh Shivan on marrying Nayanthara: Mums the word says filmmaker

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   September 19 2018, 11.05 am
back
EntertainmentnayanthararegionalVignesh Shivan
nextSivakarthikeyan and Mithran: Working on a special something next
ALSO READ

Manmarziyaan: I offer a genuine apology, says Anurag Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments

Abhishek Bachchan wants star-kids to have a 'normal childhood', but Aaradhya seems to be enjoying

Swathi Reddy and Vikas' wedding snaps are picture perfect