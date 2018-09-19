Vignesh Shivan on marrying Nayanthara: Mums the word says filmmaker

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s love affair is no more hidden. Even though the two do not admit it that they are an ‘item’, but it is quite obvious by their antics. Just recently, the two flew down to Amritsar to spend some quality time with each other. You may ask how do we know? Well, social media is our best friend after all. A video of the two enjoying a scrumptious meal in a Langar in Amritsar has gone viral on the internet. Seated next to each other, the two seem to be relishing the mouth-watering meal that is being served. Watch it here.

Sweet couple.

Even though they may not talk about marriage and stuff in public, Vignesh did accept that he is very happy to be with Nayanthara in a recent interview with Galatta.com. “I am very happy and proud to know such a person. Even as a person she is an inspiring character. As a woman, the things she went through, the sadness and she knows how to balance those things and what she needs to work towards. I doubt that anyone would have such confidence. She is a very strong human being. I respect her a lot,” is what he had quipped.

When asked about marriage, he was quoted saying, “I don’t know. If I know I will tell you, Should ask Nayantara first. I will tell about my marriage after asking my mom.”

Mamma’s boy he seems!