Vignesh Shivn enjoys Cannes but pines for missing Nayanthara!

Young filmmaker, lyricist, writer and actor Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara are known to be an item and have been together for some time now. The duo spend most of their holidays together and early this year they were on vacation at the USA and shared a lot of photos of their trip. Even as recently as Vishu, the two were seen celebrating the festival together.

However, with Nayanthara busy shooting for a number of films including Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar and Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy 63, it looks like Vignesh Shivn had to undertake his trip to the Cannes 2019 Film Festival all alone. This seems to be a bittersweet trip for the young director.

Just as he was posting his excitement about travelling to France to participate in the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Vignesh also posted an Instagram story with a photo of an empty seat next to his on the plane to France. He also added that he was missing someone, which we are sure is, "You Know Who!" The world-renowned film festival which goes on for 11 days, kicked off on May 14th and Vignesh Shivn seems to be having a whale of a time here. He also posted a number of photos and videos of the event, with the highlight being a photo of himself with the Mozart of Madras - AR Rahman himself! Vignesh seems to have had a fanboy moment and poured out his awe through a caption with the pic.

Vignesh Shivn's last directorial was the 2018 superhit movie Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, with Suriya in the lead. The movie turned out to be an average grosser. It was announced recently that Vignesh Shivn's next directorial would be SK17, the seventeenth project of Sivakarthikeyan's. This movie, to be produced by Lyca Productions and the movie's announcement created quite a buzz. Anirudh has been brought on-board as the music director and the movie's announcement poster gave off hints that it might be a sci-fi movie or revolve around technology. SK17 is expected to go on floors by July this year and be ready to hit the screens in 2020. Further details about this movie are being awaited!