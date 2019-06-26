In Com Staff June 26 2019, 5.36 pm June 26 2019, 5.36 pm

Director Vignesh Shivn, after his last year’s film Thaana Serndha Koottam with Suriya, has not taken on the mike to call his shots till now, although he was involved in penning the lyrics for the song Angry Birds in Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai. He had also written the song for Raj Aryan’s music in Yogi Babu’s Gurkha sung by GV Prakash. The bearded director is very active on social media and his posts are quite popular, as some of it involves his girlfriend actress Nayanthara. Vignesh was roped in to direct Sivakarthikeyan for his 17th film and now the director himself has revealed that he has locked the script and describes the journey of the script very eloquently.

Vignesh Shivn mentions that he has locked the script of SK17 and that he is ready to shoot. Further on, he elaborates saying screenplay and dialogues of the film are locked. He makes an interesting analogy where he compares film scripts with birds and that they have to be left free to reach unknown boundaries. He also avers that not all scripts are birds and that a few are like butterflies and a few like dinosaurs. In the latter case, he jocularly says that it is better to get them locked so that they can be kept under control. According to him the script of SK17 belongs to the dinosaur category!

He gets a little emotional when he says that all scripts are close to his heart but this one has opened his heart and made him alive in a creative fashion. It has also made him emote and think of how scenarios in life can change to unbelievable yet possible situations. He states that he wanted to travel and write the script but it has taken a longer time than he had envisaged. However, he does admit that this period (of travel) was the best in his lifetime.

It has to be mentioned that Vignesh Shivn had travelled to quite a few places like Cannes Film Festival where he had taken pictures with actor Jimmy Jean Louis, Chris Tucker and Quentin Tarantino. He had also travelled to Paris, Nice, Monte Carlo, Athens, Santorini, Istanbul, Dusseldorf, and Dubai among others. He feels delighted to have travelled in many modes of transport, seen many sunrises, sunsets, waves, came across many cultures and languages, new tastes and people. He admits that to see the right things at the right time from the right place makes all the difference. He is satisfied that his expedition is at a ‘pause’ mode right now having turned the way he wanted it to be.