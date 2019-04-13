Vignesh Shivn meets Superstar Rajinikanth in Mumbai, is he penning a song for Darbar?

Siddarthsrinivas April 13 2019, 12.33 pm April 13 2019, 12.33 pm

The shoot for Superstar Rajinikanth’s next mass entertainer Darbar has just kicked off in Mumbai from the 10th of April. Director Murugadoss has planned an elaborate first schedule in the business capital, with a lot of talkie portions set to be completed. Yesterday, director-lyricist Vignesh Shivn caught up with the Superstar on the sets of the film, sharing a few words about their work schedules and projects in general.

And soon after the meet, there is a buzz surrounding the project that Vignesh Shivn could indeed be penning lyrics for a song in the film’s album. As he shares a fantastic rapport with the film’s composer Anirudh, this is a possible collaboration that could fall into place in the days to come. However, sources have come up saying that Vignesh Shivn had just been there to accompany his girlfriend Nayanthara, who is the lead heroine in Darbar. We will have to wait and catch a further update from the team.

Vignesh Shivn is now getting done with the pre-production work for his upcoming film which will star Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Lyca Productions will be bankrolling this project which is touted to be a fun-filled entertainer that will play to Sivakarthikeyan’s image amongst the audiences. While it has been confirmed that Anirudh will be composing the music for the film, the team is currently on the lookout for a heroine. The shoot for the same will kick-start by the middle of the year.