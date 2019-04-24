  3. Regional
Vijay - A.R.Rahman combo's Mersal songs create one of its kind record on YouTube

Vijay and AR Rahman Mersal songs create one of its kind record on YouTube

For the first time ever, all the songs in a Tamil film, Mersal, has crossed over 30 million views on YouTube.

