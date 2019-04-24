Vijay and AR Rahman Mersal songs create one of its kind record on YouTube

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 5.33 pm April 24 2019, 5.33 pm

Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal which released in 2018 was a complete blockbuster at the box office that owned some notable records to its credit. The film marked the 100th production venture of Thenandal Studios Limited, that had Nithya Menen, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, in the star cast. Mersal's music composed by AR Rahman, was nothing short of a blockbuster, especially, the song, 'Aalaporaan Thamizhan', turning out to be the anthem for the Tamil speaking fraternity spread around the world. The film has now made a first of its kind record on YouTube and that has made all the Vijay fans happy.

For the first time ever, all the songs in a Tamil film has crossed over 30 million views on YouTube and Mersal is the proud creator of that record. The album consists of four songs that include Aalaporaan Thamizhan, Mersal Arasan, Maacho, and Neethanae and all the four-song videos have got these huge numbers. The breezy romantic number, Neethanae was the last song to cross the 30 million views which happened on April 23. No other film has done this and it indeed shows the stardom of Vijay and the massive success of the film's songs among the audience. This is definitely a moment to cherish for the entire team of Mersal as this is a rare occurrence.

Having said about Mersal's success, the same combination of Vijay - Atlee - AR Rahman - lyricist Vivek are collaborating once again for Thalapathy63 and all eyes are on that project. The expectations on the songs of this sports film are sky high and let us keep our fingers crossed until the release. Stay tuned.