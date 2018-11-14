Vijay and AR Rahman to hit a hattrick with Thalapathy63?

Mersal and Sarkar – two of Thalapathy Vijay’s biggest blockbusters in his career have a common factor and that’s the music by AR Rahman. Rahman may not have had his best at the table when it comes to his work in these two films, but he sure has given the fans and music lovers a lot of reasons to celebrate. Aalaporaan Tamizhan from Mersal is now one of the most watched Tamil song videos on YouTube, while Sarkar’s Oru Viral Puratchi carried some of the film’s most controversial visuals.

And now, it looks like the combination will repeat itself once again for Atlee’s next film which will go on floors early next year. Rahman is said to have struck a great rapport with both Vijay and Atlee following Mersal, which is the reason behind the possible reunion right now.

As of now, the makers are only dealing with two options which are AR Rahman and Anirudh, with the former having more chances.

The casting and pre-production process is now being carried out by Atlee and his team before the actual shoot begins. The director had earlier conducted few location recces across the country for the same. An official announcement is all that we need!