Vijay and Nayanthara likely to reunite after 10 years, for Atlee’s next!

After sharing the screen space in the 2009 release Villu which was directed by Prabhu Deva, Vijay and Nayanthara haven’t been seen together on the screen again. Both the stars have gone on to become huge crowd-pullers and household names with thousands of fans round the globe. And now, it looks like the Mersal director Atlee is trying his best to bring back the combination for his new film which will kick off by the end of this year.

Atlee has already worked with Vijay twice for Theri and Mersal and had directed Nayanthara in his debut film Raja Rani. As he shares a good rapport with both the stars, it may not be too hard for him to convince them to come on board. The hurdle, however, will be Nayanthara’s call sheet which is already packed with five films at different stages of production.

Atlee is in talks with the production house for a solid cast and technical team for this project, which will be bigger than all the films he has worked on in his career yet. With Sarkar coming in for Diwali, Vijay is just weeks away from starting off this new biggie which will be the 63film of his career!