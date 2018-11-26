Vijay and Nayanthara pair up after a gap of 10 years!

Putting rest to all the rumours floating around for the past few days, AGS Entertainment made it official on Sunday that Nayanthara will be the female lead in their upcoming project which has Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. This will be the second time that Vijay and Nayanthara would be seen together after their 2009 association for Prabhu Deva’s Villu, and will also be the second time that Nayanthara would work with Atlee after their successful combo in Raja Rani.

Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of the film, put out a tweet saying that she is excited to see Vijay – Nayanthara combo on screen after a long time.

A heroine needs to be Strong, Smart and add Strength to the Story AGS is super happy to announce that our very own #Nayan has come on board #Thalapathy63 Like all fans I am super excited to see our #Thalapathy #Nayan combo on screen after a longtime ⁦⁦@Atlee_dir⁩ #Ags pic.twitter.com/krrla9cBuU — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 25, 2018

The shoot for this much-awaited project will go on floors in January. Touted to be a film based on the game of football, it will be shot across Chennai and London. Atlee is currently going through the casting process, trying out various actors for supporting roles in the film.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman will be completing his hattrick with Thalapathy Vijay here, after their two successive combinations in Mersal and Sarkar. GK Vishnu, who derived fantastic visuals in Mersal, will do the same here while Anl Arasu will take care of the stunt work.