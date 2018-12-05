Vijay and Sarkar rule Twitter trends and conversations for 2018!

Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar is the talk of the town this morning, for its dominance over the Twitter platform all round the year. The film has topped the list of the most 'influential moments' and also the most commonly used hashtag on the microblogging site. Sarkar was in the news throughout the year - first for its production and spot updates, later the release and the towering box office buzz.

This is yet another proud moment for Vijay's fans after Mersal which was one of the most talked-about films of 2017. The film gathered 1.7 million tweets in a space of just 3 days, making it the top hashtag trend of the year.

Vijay is also the only actor from Tamil cinema in the list of the top 10 most talked-about accounts on Twitter. It is a terrific badge to hold, given the fact that the actor rarely uses his Twitter account and is only mentioned by fans on the base of his stardom.

Thala Ajith's Viswasam was the second film in the list of the most commonly used hashtags in 2018. Even before the release, the film has fetched in a solid amount of traction on Twitter, giving stiff competition to Sarkar.