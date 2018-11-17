Vijay Antony gives up on being a producer!

Tales of music composers turning actors in Tamil cinema are easy to find, but the success ratio associated with their names are slowly going down. One of the lot is Vijay Antony, who is finding it hard in the industry to produce his own films after his last two outings in Annadurai and Kaali bombed at the box office. In one of his recent interactions prior to the release of his Thimiru Pudichavan, the composer-actor has openly said that he is tired of being a producer as it brings him too much pressure looking after his debts, negotiations, release issues, distributor talk and much more.

Therefore, Vijay Antony has decided that he would be washing his hands off from both production and music to concentrate only on his acting ventures. Kolaikaraan which is now in the works will be his last production venture until he decides to come back into the scene. As an actor, Vijay has the upcoming multi-starrer Agni Siragugal and another cop thriller Khaki.

Meanwhile, the actor’s Thimiru Pudichavan which hit the screens on Friday has started off to mixed reviews from critics. Vijay Antony has pinned a lot of hopes on this film and would be hoping that it clicks with the B & C center audiences in the opening weekend.