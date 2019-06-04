Nikita Thakkar June 04 2019, 11.49 am June 04 2019, 11.49 am

After the blockbuster success of Pitchaikkaran, Vijay Antony is yet to deliver a big win that he would have loved to. While some of his films have missed the trick, some have been experiments that didn’t quite work out. However, the actor is very confident about his upcoming venture Kolaigaran, which hits the screens on the 7th of June. Vijay Antony feels that Kolaigaran would be a solid thriller that will please his fans, and give the audiences a bang for the buck. But behind all of this, Vijay Antony’s films have always been in a certain shade, as the actor seems to have a knack for judging scripts that suit his image. We had different theories on the same until we decided to ask the man himself.

“While listening to a script, I always keep myself secluded and cut off from the rest of the world. My phone will not even be on silent, it will be on airplane mode. Importantly, I will listen to the script only in sound isolated areas like my studio. First up, I ask the narrator for the names of the actors he would like to cast in the supporting roles, and then try to visualize the film in my head using the same actors. Suppose I don’t connect with the film within 30-45 minutes of the narration, I usually halt the session and say it up straight. If a narration is fully done, I am halfway into the film already,” said the actor. “Sometimes, I have heard scripts on the whole because they were interesting, but they might not suit my image or have excessive heroism. In this case, I may end up rejecting it,” he adds.