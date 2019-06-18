Siddarthsrinivas June 18 2019, 12.17 pm June 18 2019, 12.17 pm

At the recent success meet of his latest release Kolaigaran, an elated Vijay Antony announced that he would be teaming up with a collaborative production house consisting of Pradeep Kumar, Kamal Bohra and G Dhananjayan for his upcoming ventures. Four of the actor’s films will be produced under this banner, with different talented directors coming in for each of them. The first in the lineup will be Vijay Antony’s new film with cinematographer-director Vijay Milton, which is touted to be an exciting, non-stop action thriller.

According to a source from the unit, “Vijay Milton is known for his realistic action sequences, and that will once again be the highlight of this film. Almost the entire film will be shot in live locations. Apart from writing and directing the film, Milton will also come in as the cinematographer.”

Vijay Antony, who is currently busy with three of his projects in Thamilarasan, Khakee and Agni Siragugal, will be wrapping up all these films before he starts work on the new one. Soon, the actor along will be flying to Europe for the next schedule of his action thriller Agni Siragugal, which will go on for about 50 days. Being a multi-starrer that also has Arun Vijay in the cast, the film is the third directorial outing for Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame.

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony’s Kolaigaran is still enjoying a good run at the theatres. The film topped the Chennai city box office in its second weekend as well, overtaking the new releases such as Game Over, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, and Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. Directed by Andrew Louis, Kolaigaran has found its place on the list of worthy thrillers of 2019 so far, following Arun Vijay’s Thadam and Vivek’s Vellai Pookkal. The film’s success has brought about a strong comeback for Vijay Antony, who was finding it hard to place a strong foot after the success of Pichaikkaran.