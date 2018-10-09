Vijay Antony to compete with Thalapathy Vijay this Diwali?

Composer Vijay Antony made his debut as an actor with Naan in 2012. He has quite a few hits to his credit such as Naan, Salim and Pichaikaaran. Some of his other films such as Yaman and Saithan also did average business at the box office. He is also a popular presence among the Telugu audience thanks to the massive success of the dubbed version of Pichaikkaran titled Bichagaadu.

Vijay Antony has been going through tough times of late with back to back failures - Annadurai and Kaali. But that doesn't stop him from continuing to work as a hero. He has Thimiru Pudichavan ready to release next. The film will also release simultaneously in Telugu with the title Roshagadu. The actor is paired with Nivetha Pethuraj and both of them play cops in this Ganesha directorial.

The latest on Thimiru Pudichavan is that it will release on Diwali day, November 6, in both Tamil and Telugu. We already have Vijay’s Sarkar, Dhanush’s Enai Noki Paayum Thotta and Billa Pandi in the running to release in Diwali. The Jayam Ravi starrer Adangamaru is also a possible Diwali contestant.

As usual, this is a highly crowded slot and we have to see how many of these films finally make it to theatres on Diwali. One thing is certain; Vijay's Sarkar will be there.