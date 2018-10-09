image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Vijay Antony to compete with Thalapathy Vijay this Diwali?

Regional

Vijay Antony to compete with Thalapathy Vijay this Diwali?

LmkLmk   October 09 2018, 3.01 pm
back
AdangamaruDiwaliEntertainmentganeshaJayam RaviNaanNivetha PethurajregionalRoshagaduSarkarThalapathy VijayThimiru PudichavanVijay Antony
nextNot just Deepika Padukone, Parvathy is set to play an acid attack survivor too!
ALSO READ

The next Vijay - Atlee blockbuster to materialize soon!

When will team Sarkar depart to the USA?

When Vijay thanked Kamal Haasan for his political welcome!