Vijay Antony vows to take up special romance classes!

Two Vijays will have their films hitting the screen this Diwali. While it is Thalapathy Vijay with Sarkar being the big monster, Vijay Antony is having a release too with his cop thriller Thimiru Pudichavan releasing on the same date. After facing two duds with Annadurai and Kaali, Vijay Antony would be looking to bring the Pichaikkaran mojo back with this film.

Step by step, Vijay Antony has been raising the bar as an actor. After Naan, it would have been tough to find words to appreciate his performance though you could call it restrained, he has definitely taken strides towards getting better with each film. However, after watching his last few films, a lot of critics have commented that Vijay Antony has a no-show when it comes to romance with his female actors.

Replying to that at a recent press interaction, the actor said that he would be taking special romance classes to understand the kind of efforts that he needs to put in whenever a love track plays. The actor jokingly added that he would do all these, without getting caught in the #MeToo movement.

If he really meant what he said, it would be no surprise if Vijay Antony takes up a complete love film in the future!