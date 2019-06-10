Lmk June 10 2019, 4.56 pm June 10 2019, 4.56 pm

At Chennai's box office, new release Kolaigaran took the top honours, sealing the top spot. This taut crime thriller, starring Vijay Antony and Arjun in equally important roles, grossed 96 lakhs (28+34+34) in its first 3 days. The film wasn’t hugely affected by the Sunday cricket match between India vs Australia. It is expected to do well next weekend too, as the audiences' word of mouth is pretty good. Salman Khan’s Eid release Bharat took the 2nd spot, grossing 74 lakhs in its opening 5 days. Bharat can be expected to cross the 1 crore mark in the coming days. Suriya’s NGK has lost its sting and settled at the 3rd spot in its 2nd weekend. After 10 days, the film has grossed 4.59 crores in Chennai; the 5 crores gross mark looks like a big ask now!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix took the 4th spot by grossing an average of 45 lakhs in its opening weekend. Aladdin is a superhit and still figures in the Top 5; this Will Smith starrer has grossed 1.94 crores in Chennai city so far. Director Vijay’s Devi 2 latest horror comedy entertainer took the 6th spot and has grossed 97 lakhs in Chennai city after 10 days. Devi 2 is not a complete washout like his previous film Watchman!

Among the older films, Monster with a total gross of 1.73 crores and ‘100’ with a total gross of 1.25 crores, still figure in the Chennai box office. Both these films can be classified as sleeper hits this summer, with Monster registering bigger numbers.