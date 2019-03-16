Vijay Antony's next to be produced by Mathialagan of Etcetera Entertainment

Vijay Antony after he shifted his attention totally to acting, is signing films at a steady pace. Whether he is recording success or not, the trade sees him as a bankable hero whose films help them get decent returns. 2018 saw Vijay Antony doing Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kaali, Thimiru Pidichavan with director Ganesha and a cameo in Traffic Ramaswamy. This year he is yet to have a release and is working in a slew of projects. We will see the stoic Vijay Antony in Kolaikaaran directed by Andre Louis Vasanth of Leelai fame, Agni Siragugal with Moodar Koodam Naveen, Tamilarasan with Babu Yogeeswaran and Khaaki with Senthilkumar.

Now we have exclusive information on the actor’s next project. Our sources have revealed the producer of his next film. They say, “Vijay Antony has signed a project to be funded by Mathialagan of Etcetera Entertainment. No other details are fixed from the director to other cast members”. Etcetera Entertainment is becoming a force to reckon with in the Tamil film industry. Their other projects include Maha with Hansika which is the actress’s fiftieth film. The film is written and directed by Jameel and the posters of the same have incited some curiosity. Simbu has also been roped into this film to do a powerful cameo.

Besides Maha, Etcetera will also be presenting Nayanthara’s Kolaiyudhir Kaalam directed by Chakri Toleti. The film is a much-expected one for Nayan’s fans. And then there is also Boxer featuring Ritika Singh and Arun Vijay. Looks like Vijay Antony is collaborating with the right person.