Vijay decides to distance himself from public appearances, here’s why

Every move of Thalapathy Vijay breaks the internet. Apart from the updates regarding his films, his public appearances and philanthropic activities are quite frequent and famous on social media. Vijay is looked at as a star who despite his towering stance in the industry, makes it a point to show up at important functions and occurrences, for the people.

Recently, Vijay made an entrance into the wedding of his fan club head’s daughter. The grand marriage was held in Pondicherry, and the actor had travelled all the way from Chennai to make his presence felt on the important day. However, the flush of crowds at the location created a huge problem for the hosts, who were unable to manage the scores of fans who turned up to catch a glimpse of the star. In fact, a lot of people were injured with some of the hall furniture getting damaged too.

View this post on Instagram #Throwback A post shared by Thalapathy (@vijay_official) on Sep 28, 2018 at 8:45am PDT

Owing to this, it looks like Vijay has made an important decision to stay away from such public appearances hereon, and meet people only in private meetings organized discreetly. With such fanfare, it is not easy to be a star, is it?