Vijay Devarakonda and Ritu Varma’s Telugu film Pelli Choopulu Tamil remake gets a revival

Pelli Choopulu was a Telugu film which released in the year 2016 and was directed by Tharun Bhascker and Dhaassyam. It was produced by Raj Kandukuri and Yash Rangineni. The film featured current youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma as the leads. In fact, Pelli Choopulu is one of the most notable films of the young hero Vijay Deverakonda. This much-loved film was to be remade in Tamil with Gautham Menon purchasing the remake rights. After initial brouhaha, there was no news about the same and later it was revealed that the project was dropped. But now, we hear that it has been revived!

Gautham Menon bought the remake rights of the film and titled it in Tamil as Pon Ondru Kandein, with Vishnu Vishal and Tamannaah reprising the roles of Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma. It was to be directed by Sendhil Veerasamy, who was the producer of Rajathandhiram. Later it was stated that Pon Ondru Kandein was dropped due to financial issues. However, our sources tell us that the film is going to be brought back to life now. They say, “The Pelli Choopulu remake is back on track, right now. However, we are not sure if it would come back with the same title.”It is also not clear if Sendhil Veerasamy would return as the director. Our Kollywood sources also suggest that the production banner has changed hands and there could be a new producer to bankroll this anticipated venture. Vishnu Vishal, who was initially announced as the hero, will once again be brought back as the hero. However, one is not sure if Tamannaah would continue to be the heroine in this or if a different heroine would be roped in. There are quite a few loose ends and right now the product being revived is good news for all those Pelli Choopulu lovers who wanted to see the film in Tamil.