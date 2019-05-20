Vijay Devarakonda and Malavika Mohanan’s Hero gets launched; biker Rajini Krishnan to train the Hero!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 10.56 pm May 20 2019, 10.56 pm

Hot and happening star Vijay Deverakonda, while awaiting the release of his Dear Comrade, has begun his next project - Hero. This film, pitted to be a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Hero got launched yesterday, the 19th May, in Hyderabad. Anand Annamalai, who co-wrote films like Kuttramae Thandanai and Kaakka Muttai along with director Manikandan, is directing Hero. Vijay Deverakonda is essaying the role of a biker in Hero and he will be trained by professional biker Rajini Krishnan, who is the first Indian winner in an international road racing event, which was held at Qatar. Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen as Sasikumar’s wife in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial Rajinikanth starrer Petta, will be the love interest of Vijay Deverakonda in Hero.

Hero is said to go on floors from 22nd May, in Delhi. The team had sought the services of Rajini Krishnan to train Vijay Deverakonda for his role in the film and the acclaimed biker is also said to have gladly agreed. Our sources add, “Rajini Krishnan will start training Vijay Deverakonda for his role as a biker in Hero. Rajini Krishnan has represented India and has won many awards.”

It is also reported that Hero will be dubbed in Malayalam as well as Malavika is a known name there. Pradeep Kumar, who is composing for Amala Paul’s Aadai, is the music composer for Hero too. When Hero got launched yesterday, both the leads were present and Koratala Siva clapped the first shot. It has to be recalled here that Sivakarthikeyan is also doing a film titled as Hero, under the direction of PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame and there is a dispute regarding the title. Both the parties seem to have followed the procedure with regard to registering the title and it appears that the Producer Council had given the same title to two parties erroneously. We will know which film retains the title, soon.