Vijay Devarakonda's Taxiwaala is a profitable venture already

We had already reported about how the new Vijay Devarakonda starrer Taxiwaala is off to a promising start at the ticket windows despite suffering from an unfortunate piracy leak many days prior to its theatrical release.

The film has reportedly grossed more than Rs 10 crore worldwide on its opening day and is already a safe venture for all investors. In trade terms, it has already reached the break-even mark and whatever it makes henceforth will be a bonus for all the buyers.

In the USA, the film has grossed more than 420K $ after its opening 2 days and premiere shows and is all set to cross more milestones in the coming days. The film is also doing well in Karnataka netting Rs 63 lakhs on the opening day.

In Chennai city, Taxiwaala has grossed 17 lakhs in 2 days, and this is a very good opening for a Telugu film. That Taxiwaala only has limited shows due to popular Tamil films like Sarkar and Kaatrin Mozhi playing with many shows, makes this opening gross figure all the more respectable.

We can expect the Taxiwaala team to soon have a success meet with the media.