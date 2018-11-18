Vijay Devarakonda's Taxiwaala off to a promising start

After suffering from piracy issues, the Vijay Devarakonda starrer Taxiwaala opened in theatres on Saturday, November 17th. It was heartwarming to see leading stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan and Suriya tweet about the unfortunate piracy issue and urge their followers to support the film when it releases in theatres.

Taxiwaala had premiere shows in the USA on Friday and grossed a good $115,944 [83.45 Lakhs]. The star has a good market in the USA and this opening just reiterates his pull, though it is nowhere near the levels of his blockbuster Geetha Govindam. It is also lesser than the premiere gross of his last release NOTA but the good reviews promise a far better final total for the film compared to NOTA.

Taxiwaala, directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by SKN, has received good reviews for belonging to a different sci-fi genre and also providing the usual entertainment elements that one associates with a Vijay Devarakonda film. The opening has been good in the Telugu states, while in Chennai, where Vijay is extremely popular, the film is playing with English subtitles thereby providing an extra incentive for the Tamil audience to see the film. The early signs point to a hit; we’ll know more in the coming days.