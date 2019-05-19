Vijay Deverakonda and Malavika Mohanan's upcoming movie Hero launched!

In Com Staff May 19 2019, 7.11 pm May 19 2019, 7.11 pm

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a success high and he is all ready to spell out another blockbuster with Dear Comrade, which is set to release in July. We all know actors hardly take any breaks and move on from one project to another. Vijay too does not seem very eager to take a long break. The actor’s next movie titled Hero has gone on floors today. The film will see Vijay and Malavika in lead roles. It is being directed by Anand Annamalai, who makes his debut as a director. Koratala Siva unveiled the movie's name with a clapboard.

The producers Mythri Movie Makers shared a photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Malavika Mohanan present during the event in traditional clothes. The launch was reportedly going to happen a while back but it got postponed due to Vijay’s prior commitments. Details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced. Fans surely are excited to see Vijay paired up with this Petta beauty. It is being reported that in this sports-drama, the actor will be seen as a professional bike racer. Vijay is presently busy with the shoot of his next, under the direction of Kranthi Madhav and the yet-to-be-titled film has Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle De and Catherine Tresa in important roles.

#Hero launched! Starring @TheDeverakonda, @MalavikaM_ and Directed by the debutant #AnandAnnamalai. Thank you @sivakoratala garu and Gottipati Ravi garu for gracing the pooja event! pic.twitter.com/6cSTlffU3e — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 19, 2019

Malavika rose to fame with her debut Hindi film, Beyond The Clouds, directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Majid Majidi. Malavika Mohanan happens to be the daughter of renowned cinematographer K U Mohanan, who made his cinema debut with the Malayalam film Pattam Pole in 2013.