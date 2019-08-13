In Com Staff August 13 2019, 3.19 pm August 13 2019, 3.19 pm

'Rowdy' Vijay Deverakonda's life took an upsurge for the best when his Arjun Reddy released. Despite having been in the industry for a couple of years, it was this movie that made Vijay Deverakonda a household name. Since then, he has been ruling the roost, not just in Tollywood but across many other industries too. It came as a surprise when it was announced that Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda was going to make his debut in acting too. However, his maiden acting venture Dorasaani received only mixed reviews and did not set the box office alight. Now, we have news of Anand's next movie.

It had earlier been speculated that Anand Deverakonda had already signed his second movie while acting in his first project itself. Now, the details regarding this project are out. Anand Deverakonda's next will be with producer Anand Prasad, for his Bhavya Creations banner. This new project is to be directed by debutante Vinod and is said to be a take on the current day life. Some reports also state that Anand would be seen as a youth from Andhra, in this project! Dorasaani had veteran actor Dr. Rajasekhar's daughter Shivathmika in the lead and marked her acting debut too.