In Com Staff July 24 2019, 7.31 pm July 24 2019, 7.31 pm

Vijay Deverakonda is, undoubtedly, one of the most-talked-about actors in the industry. Ever since he made his debut, fans have been going gaga over him. Especially after the release of Arjun Reddy, his fame has reached new levels. Now, the actor is going to be seen in his next titled Dear Comrade. This film is all set to hit the theatres this Friday and the anticipation level is extremely high. The trailer of the film was launched a while back and it truly impressed one and all. In this, we saw Vijay Deverakonda in a fierce yet romantic avatar and Rashmika as a powerful cricketer. Now, Vijay has announced that his film with Koratala Siva has not been shelved and it might go on floors soon.

Talking at a promotional event, Vijay said that the project with the director is still on cards and that the two would meet up once Koratala is done with his film with Chiranjeevi. This sure looks like some positive news! Koratala Siva’s project with Chiranjeevi is set to go on floors in November. Now that Vijay himself has confirmed it, let’s see whether the film really takes shape or not. Although there were rumours that Koratala may move on to NTR after working with Chiranjeevi, now we’ll have to see who he really picks. Vijay Deverakonda is known for taking up films with directors whom he admires, so whether he stays put for this project or whether he goes some other way, is left to be seen.

Meanwhile, Dear Comrade is directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Justin Prabhakaran is the music director, while Sujith Sarang of Taxiwala fame is the cinematographer. Lyrics have been penned by Chaitanya Prasad, Rahman, and Krishnakanth. The choreography is by Dinesh Master. Stay tuned…