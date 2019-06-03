In Com Staff June 03 2019, 5.04 pm June 03 2019, 5.04 pm

Vijay Deverakonda is no doubt the sweetheart of the industry. Fans are crazy about him and his films although he is fairly new. It is known that Vijay is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade and he has already moved on to his next film with Kranti Madhav. And according to the latest updates, he is currently vacationing in France with his family! But, there is more than one reason that this actor is in that country. Apparently, the first schedule of his film with Kranti will be shot in France too! Isn’t that exciting?

A report in a leading media states that this will be a lengthy schedule and several important scenes will be shot in France in some picturesque locations. Well, it sure will be interesting to see how the makers utilise the sites of the beautiful country for their story. Earlier it was reported that the film will be shot exclusively in Paris and actress Raashi Khanna will be joining the sets. There’s also a huge buzz that this film has been titled Break Up and that it revolves around the hero's love and break up with the three heroines, namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and foreign model Izabelle Leite. This Kranthi Madhav directorial is produced by KS Rama Rao under his Creative Commercials banner.