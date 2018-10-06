Vijay Deverakonda loses cool over a question on Rashmika's breakup

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the blockbuster Geetha Govindam. The film is still in theaters after running for more than 50 days since its release on August 15. Their pairing was highly appreciated and the audiences took a major liking to them. The songs in the film, particularly 'Inkem Inkem', showed their chemistry in the best possible manner.

Vijay was recently in Bengaluru to promote his latest release NOTA. He was asked by a reporter on his thoughts regarding the recent breakup of Rashmika and popular Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. Vijay was typically frank and candid and said that the media was getting too nosy in her personal matters, in the name of gossip, entertainment, and TRP battles. He said that he knows the two of them personally and that the media should give them their time and space to overcome this phase.

"Though I know that I shouldn't offer opinions for such questions, I just can't keep my mouth shut", said Deverakonda, who seems to be a man who always wears his heart on his sleeve.