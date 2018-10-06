image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Vijay Deverakonda loses cool over a question on Rashmika's breakup

Regional

Vijay Deverakonda loses cool over a question on Rashmika's breakup

LmkLmk   October 06 2018, 12.41 pm
back
EntertainmentRashmika MandannaregionalVijay Deverakonda
nextNOTA: Special show in Chennai leaves Vijay Deverakonda dumbfounded!
ALSO READ

Bollywood ready! Will Smith bursts into bhangra with Farhan Akhtar

Conor McGregor Jr rocks his old man’s swag!

An ill Parineeti Chopra renders apology for missing Namaste England promotions!