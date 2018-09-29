Vijay Deverakonda on Varma teaser: My opinion on it is useless

The teaser of Varma, the official Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda – Sandeep Reddy’s blockbuster Arjun Reddy, hit YouTube a few days ago. Though it has been well cut and presented, netizens immediately started comparing it to the original, saying that the magic has gone for a toss.

Most of us would love to know what Vijay himself thinks about the teaser. But the actor feels that his opinion on it is useless. Speaking to In, he said “Yes, I watched the teaser. But I feel my opinion here is useless. I think you just have to wait for the December release and look at the people’s reaction. A lot of people even asked me about what I think on the Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor, but then it left me thinking – why I am answering this question, what’s the point?”

The actor now looks forward to the release of his Tamil debut NOTA, which hits the screens on the 5of October. Directed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan fame, the film has a terrific star cast consisting of Sathyaraj, Nasser, Mehreen Pirzada, Sanchana Natarajan, MS Bhaskar and Yashika Anand of Bigg Boss fame.