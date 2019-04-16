Vijay Deverakonda picks the homely Vani Bhojan for his first production

Lmk April 16 2019, 11.05 am April 16 2019, 11.05 am

Thanks to her presence in hit Tamil TV soaps, pretty actress Vani Bhojan is already quite popular with the audience in TN, particularly the youth. Her photoshoot pictures are a big hit on social media and she has developed a brand of being a 'homely heroine' with the way she has positioned herself in these shoots. She has already started shooting for her first Tamil film, with Vaibhav as the hero. This film would be a crime thriller and actor Nithin Sathya is producing it. Vani has now signed on for her first Telugu film, to be produced by young star Vijay Deverakonda. This will be Vijay’s maiden production and would star his Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker in the lead role. Debutant filmmaker Sameer (a short filmmaker from Chennai) would be helming the film. Vani confirmed this news to a national daily.

“It is a fun subject, which falls in a different genre. We are almost done with the shoot. Most of the people from this team were Tamilians. I had a few who helped me with my Telugu dialogues. I used to memorise my lines before the shoot; we also had a rehearsal before we began filming. Initially, I found it difficult, but over time, I gained confidence with my Telugu lines. With so many youngsters in the team, the experience was fun”, said Vani.

It’s good to see her branching out to Tollywood even before the release of her first Tamil film. Looks like South Indian cinema has one more promising heroine in its kitty.