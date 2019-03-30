Vijay Deverakonda says he can’t wait for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh!

Siddarthsrinivas March 30 2019, 7.33 pm March 30 2019, 7.33 pm

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda caught up with the damsel Kiara at an awards function last night, and the duo could not help but take pictures and selfies together. Interestingly, Kiara is playing the female lead in the official Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, which was Vijay Deverakonda’s first blockbuster in his career. Vijay shared a selfie on his Instagram page, saying “Arjun sends you love Preethi. Can’t wait to see Kabir Singh!”

The Hindi remake stars Shahid Kapoor and is helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who directed the Telugu version as well. The team had recently wrapped up the shoot for the film, and are now concentrating on the other works as it proceeds towards the release date of 21st June 2019. Kabir Singh comes with high expectations riding on it, as it is a remake of a Telugu blockbuster, and also has Shahid working for a hit after his Batti Gul Meter Chalu bombed at the box office.

View this post on Instagram When Preeti met Arjun @thedeverakonda 😎 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for his film with director Kranthi Madhav, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer that focusses on three love stories of the same man during different stages of his life. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Izabelle Leite are playing the female leads here. However, the actor’s immediate next would be Dear Comrade, an intense campus drama directed by Bharat Kamma. The film is on the stage of completion and is looking at the Eid weekend for a worldwide release.