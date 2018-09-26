Vijay Deverakonda to romance Janhvi Kapoor in his next?

After tasting success with Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, which both turned out to be huge blockbusters, Vijay Deverakonda is on a purple patch. He’s the next big thing in Tollywood cinema, and with NOTA hitting the screens on October 5, it looks like he’s going to enthral fans in Tamil scene as well.

According to the latest reports, Vijay is already going through script-hearing sessions for his next film with the production house Mythri Movie Makers, who are also bankrolling his current film Dear Comrade. Sources indicate that he has picked a noted Tamil director for his next, which will be a romantic thriller.

And now, it looks like the actor has started handpicking his heroines. Here, he has requested the makers to approach Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor to play his pair in the new film and is quite confident about the young beauty coming on board.

We definitely have to give it some time to know whether Janhvi will actually say yes to the project, or just tip it off and move onto another Hindi film. Time will give us clarity on this development, but one thing’s for sure – Vijay Deverakonda is growing quickly!