Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand's debut movie Dorasani teaser getting ready for release!

Nikita Thakkar April 02 2019, 3.54 pm April 02 2019, 3.54 pm

Geetha Govindam star Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in 2011 with the movie Nuvvila and got his first lead role in the 2016 movie Pelli Choopulu! However, it was his 2017 movie Arjun Reddy which got him his big break and turned him into a household name across South India. Now, Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda is also making his foray into movies. His maiden acting venture Dorasani is nearly complete and getting ready for release. We have an interesting information from this movie...

A source close to Dorasani's unit states, "The teaser of Anand and Sivathmika's Dorasani will have a lip-lock sequence between the two!" Anand Deverakonda's pair debutante Sivathmika is the younger daughter of veteran actor Dr. Rajasekar and his actress wife Jeevitha. Their elder daughter Sivani will also be seen making her acting debut with the Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie 2 States. Dorasani, directed by debut director KVR Mahendra, is produced by Yash Rangineni and Madhura Sridhar.

Dorasani is said to be a period romantic drama and will follow the life of a rich man's daughter who falls in love with her servant. It is said that this movie's story has been inspired by true lives. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda himself has been in the news for the lip-lock scene from the teaser of his upcoming movie Dear Comrade. It does look like the Deverakonda siblings are quite the romantic heartthrobs indeed!