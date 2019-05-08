Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade gets a release date in July

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 9.31 pm May 08 2019, 9.31 pm

Vijay Deverakonda can hardly keep calm as all his fans await more and more details on his upcoming flick Dear Comrade. This film will see Rashmika Mandanna pairing up with Vijay after their hit outing Geetha Govindam. While the teaser and trailer of the film have been heavily appreciated by fans, there is some more interesting news about this film! Putting an end to all worries, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to announce that Dear Comrade is all set to see a release on July 26. Isn’t that exciting news?

The actor posted a new poster of the film and announced the release date in a simple post. Needless to say, fans are breaking Twitter by re-tweeting it and posting several comments on it. This film is being produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The makers are planning to release Dear Comrade in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on the same date. It is well known that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a violent yet loving character in the film. The new poster establishes his character more and what can we say? We are absolutely crushing on him! Vijay will be seen playing a student leader with Communist ideals while Rashmika will be seen playing the role of a cricketer.

Comrades, Attention! 26th July 2019. ✊ - Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/1IVfbwBxon — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 8, 2019

This will be Vijay Deverakonda’s first release of the year, so it goes without saying that expectation levels are extremely high. Justin Prabhakaran is the music director, while Sujith Sarang of Taxiwala fame is the cinematographer. Lyrics are penned by Chaitanya Prasad, Rahman, and Krishnakanth. The choreography is by Dinesh Master. Come back here for more updates!