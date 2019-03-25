Vijay Deverakonda's debut production film to have Avatika Mishra as the lead actress!

Vijay Deverakonda revealed late last year that he is all set to come up with his own production house. While unveiling the logo, the name of the production house was revealed as King of the Hill. Now, his production house is going to produce their first ever film. While not much is known about the project, it was already reported that Vijay is going to introduce Pellichoopulu fame director Tharun Bhascker as a hero in this film. Now, the latest news is that the lead actress will be played by Avantika Mishra.

Avantika, who hails from Mumbai, has previously impressed her fans with her Telugu films. According to reports, the filmmakers decided to sign her for this film after seeing her acting in a commercial. Reportedly, the film has a very unconventional plot which got the Maaya fame actress interested. Reports also claim that she is playing the role of an aspiring actress. The film’s shooting has just begun and it is said to be going very smoothly.

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, he is currently busy with Dear Comrade where Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite him. The film has been written and directed by Bharat Kamma and it is being produced by Yash Rangineni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is slated to release on 31st May. This will be Vijay Deverakonda's second political movie following his earlier Telugu-Tamil bilingual NOTA. Buzz is that Vijay is all set to star in a new Tamil-Telugu bilingual which will have Nayanthara as the female lead!