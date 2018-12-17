Vijay Deverakonda’s fast-rising popularity is not only fetching him films, but endorsements as well!

Vijay Deverakonda is everywhere. From a blockbuster to apologizing for a flop and then ringing in the success once again with a peculiar film, the actor has had a terrific year. Shooting now for Dear Comrade, and being on the verge of starting his next Tamil-Telugu bilingual – it does seem like it can’t get better for him. But this success story just doesn’t stop with his films.

Vijay, who was initially apprehensive to sign up for endorsements, has now got his hands full with offers from all over the country. Apart from South India Shopping Mall and KLM Fashion Mall, the actor is in talks to match up with Flipkart’s marketing strategy for South India, along with Samantha and Dulquer Salmaan.

Sources say that Vijay Deverakonda is asking for a tag of Rs 1 crore for his endorsements, while he usually charges 6-8 crores for his films. However, producers in both Kollywood and Tollywood are lining up to sign the acting for the fun-filled scripts they have in hand.

Vijay will soon be doing a Tamil-Telugu bilingual which will be helmed by debutant Sri Karthik. The film will have trending comedians such as Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna and Yogi Babu in the mix, while the hunt for the female lead is still on.